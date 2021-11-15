CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CESDF. TD Securities upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded CES Energy Solutions to a buy rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.01.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CESDF stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 13.69%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.