CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.76 Per Share

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for CGI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the technology company will earn $4.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.42. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

GIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.46.

NYSE GIB opened at $89.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. CGI has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $93.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.