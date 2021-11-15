CHADS VC (CHADS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.95 Million

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for $0.0634 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $534.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00051847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00218419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00086106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,601,012 coins and its circulating supply is 46,604,835 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

