ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.77.

NYSE CHPT opened at $26.82 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $49.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,666.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,245,002.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

