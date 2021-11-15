Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 357,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $14,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APOG opened at $47.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 727.27%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

