Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $14,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,869,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,926,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,390,000 after acquiring an additional 160,488 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 305,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 75,366 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

RWT stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

