Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 21,935 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 205.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 42,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 152.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 26,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 134.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 788,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 452,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 116,561 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of DNB opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -168.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.