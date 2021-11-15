Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 109.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,198 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in KE in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KE by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 29.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.62, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of -1.33. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HSBC lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.59.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

