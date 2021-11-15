Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 16.7% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,996,000 after buying an additional 172,374 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $105,780,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $65,474,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.75.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $689.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $585.45 and a one year high of $825.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $729.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $726.49.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

