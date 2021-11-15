Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.46.

CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, Director Virginia Ann Davis acquired 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,354.

CSH.UN stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -627.89. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$10.45 and a 12 month high of C$13.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is presently -3,221.05%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

