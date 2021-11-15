CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $519.00

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 15% against the dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $544,170.86 and approximately $519.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00070919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00074154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00095969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,487.20 or 1.00448381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,593.46 or 0.07154995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

