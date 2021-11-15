Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Chegg worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

CHGG opened at $29.42 on Monday. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -490.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

