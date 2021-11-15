Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24), Zacks reports.

Shares of CMMB stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 105,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,661. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $168.80. The firm has a market cap of $110.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Chemomab Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

