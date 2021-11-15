Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC restated an outperform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.94.

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$8.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$4.35 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company has a market cap of C$843.18 million and a P/E ratio of -7.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.91%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

