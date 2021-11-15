Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

IWD opened at $166.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.34 and a 12 month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

