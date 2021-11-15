Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $2,024,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,274,939 shares of company stock worth $101,396,175. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $82.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $148.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

