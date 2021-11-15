Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $130.42 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.