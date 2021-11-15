Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.92.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.94 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $184.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.