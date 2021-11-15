Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 240 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,919 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3,751.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $82.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.43. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

