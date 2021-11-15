Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will announce $43.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.01 billion and the lowest is $42.53 billion. Chevron reported sales of $25.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $155.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.71 billion to $159.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $164.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $142.54 billion to $189.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $114.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,682,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,684,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.42. Chevron has a 1-year low of $81.03 and a 1-year high of $116.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 159.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,621,000 after purchasing an additional 449,428 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

