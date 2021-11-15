Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 19,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,182,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,936,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $114.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

