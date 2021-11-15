Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.3% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.95. The stock had a trading volume of 165,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,403,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $116.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average of $104.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

