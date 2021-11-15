Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after buying an additional 537,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

CVX opened at $114.23 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $81.03 and a one year high of $116.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,972,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.