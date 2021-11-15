Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $114.23 on Monday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $81.03 and a twelve month high of $116.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.