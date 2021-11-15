Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Acquires 167 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $80.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.38 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

