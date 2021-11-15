Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,888,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 105,211 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 7.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $149,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,539,000 after purchasing an additional 224,131 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 390,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 433,574 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

