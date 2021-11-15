Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Medifast makes up 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Medifast worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 1,264.7% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MED opened at $227.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.60. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 42.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MED shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

