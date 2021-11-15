Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Chimerix stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $529.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

