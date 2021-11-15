China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Short Interest Up 1,341.2% in October

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 1,341.2% from the October 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ZXAIY remained flat at $$0.90 during trading on Monday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,146. The company has a market cap of $46.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. China Zenix Auto International has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative net margin of 33.97% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%.

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors.

