Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $116,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,863.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,241.38 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,841.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,681.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

