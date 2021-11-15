Chromia (CHR) Market Cap Reaches $521.56 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 55.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $521.56 million and approximately $377.42 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00001892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00051241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00221855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00086985 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,500 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

