CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.29.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIX opened at C$29.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.72. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$14.91 and a 52-week high of C$30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.59%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.