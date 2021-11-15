CIBC Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRR.UN. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.08.

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.93 and a one year high of C$19.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.01%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

