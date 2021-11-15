Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Purchased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cinemark by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 823,177 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 670,374 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE CNK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,242. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.40. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

