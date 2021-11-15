Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$15.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CGX. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.94.

TSE:CGX traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,335. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$7.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$909.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.97.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

