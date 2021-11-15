Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$15.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CGX. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.94.
TSE:CGX traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,335. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$7.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$909.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.97.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
