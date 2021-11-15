Citigroup Increases The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $65.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LSXMA. Barclays reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMA opened at $55.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $55.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.