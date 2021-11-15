Citigroup Increases The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $65.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LSXMA. Barclays reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.
Shares of LSXMA opened at $55.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $55.64.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
