Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires 384 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,712,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,938,000 after buying an additional 88,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 165.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,914,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,564,000 after buying an additional 27,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 151.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.86. The stock had a trading volume of 67,211 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.47 and its 200-day moving average is $260.71. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

