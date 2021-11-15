Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires 973 Shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of Vidler Water Resources worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 11.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 97.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,496 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 1,710.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 250,597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 16.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the second quarter worth $32,433,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vidler Water Resources stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,839. The firm has a market cap of $232.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.07. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

