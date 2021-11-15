Clarus Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $95.48. 359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,028. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.13.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

