Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $84.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,618. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $63.65 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.