Clarus Wealth Advisors Makes New $468,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 33.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $371.04. 24,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $375.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.41%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.06.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

