Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 1,748 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

Shares of BA traded up $9.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.80. The stock had a trading volume of 171,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,317,862. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $191.35 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

