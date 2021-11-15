Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.70

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 41093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,906,000 after buying an additional 627,927 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,760,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,064,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,568,000 after buying an additional 2,441,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,384,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

