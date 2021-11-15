Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded to Outperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. Citigroup raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.31.

CCO opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 35.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,003 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 131,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 471,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

