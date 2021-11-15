ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Up 872.7% in October

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 872.7% from the October 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 164.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CTR traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,625. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

