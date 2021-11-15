Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.84% of Clene worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clene by 2,071.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,048 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Clene by 175.0% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the first quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Clene in the second quarter worth approximately $643,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clene alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CLNN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of Clene stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a current ratio of 13.54. Clene Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.