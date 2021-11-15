Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $69.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. HSBC lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

CCEP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.02. 623,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,564. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,986,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,735,000 after acquiring an additional 160,560 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,635 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,012,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,280,000 after purchasing an additional 268,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,998,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares in the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

