Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,498,600 shares, a growth of 612.6% from the October 14th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,986.0 days.

Shares of COCSF stock remained flat at $$5.43 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $5.88.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.