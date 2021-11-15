Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Codex DNA in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will earn ($1.25) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Get Codex DNA alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen began coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of DNAY opened at $8.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36. Codex DNA has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.93 and a quick ratio of 18.52.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAY. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter worth about $198,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter worth about $313,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.