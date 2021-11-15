Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $85.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

